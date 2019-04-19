RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of a California couple who starved and abused a dozen of their children for years (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Some of the children of a California couple convicted of torturing them for years are expected to be in court for their parents’ sentencing.

It’s the first time the children will have been seen publicly since the arrest of their parents, David and Louise Turpin. They have the right to address the court to say how they’ve been impacted by the abuse.

Judge Bernard Schwartz says they’re not allowed to be filmed or photographed by assembled members of the media.

The Turpins are expected to be sentenced to at least 25 years in prison Friday. They pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse that was uncovered when their 17-year-old daughter jumped out a window and called 911.

Most of the Turpins’ 13 children were severely underweight and hadn’t bathed for months. They ranged in age from 2 to 29.

___

12:01 a.m.

A California couple who starved a dozen of their children and shackled some to beds face sentencing for years of abuse.

David and Louise Turpin are due Friday in Riverside County Superior Court for a proceeding that is largely a formality.

The couple pleaded guilty in February to torture and other abuse and agreed to serve at least 25 years in prison.

The abuse was uncovered last year when one of the couple’s 13 children jumped out a window and called 911. The 17-year-old girl had lived such an isolated life that she didn’t know her address and didn’t know what medication meant.

Most of the children ranging in age from 2 to 29 were severely underweight and hadn’t bathed for months. The house reeked of human waste.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.