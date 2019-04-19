BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to committing a hate crime against a transgender resident.
The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports 53-year-old Paul Andrew Eastman enter his plea on Wednesday to misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct by using abusive obscene language to commit a hate crime and violating conditions of release. Eastman was given a suspended sentence of 20 to 360 days and placed on probation for a year.
Police say the victim filed a complaint at the police station in August stating that Eastman had been harassing him. The victim said they both lived in the same apartment building.
