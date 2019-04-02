KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been killed in a shooting outside a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler says the shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Monday. The victim was in his 20s. Police say the shooter fled before officers arrived. No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim or the motive.
