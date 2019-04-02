PRESCOTT, Ark. (AP) - A 14-year-old middle school student who police say was shot by a classmate at an Arkansas school was recovering Tuesday from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Prescott Police Chief Joseph Beavers said the injured student was in good spirits at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Prescott, where the shooting happened. He was expected to make a full recovery, Beavers said.

“Nothing vital was struck,” Beavers said.

Authorities say the shooting started as a dispute between the two students over the weekend and carried over to school on Monday. Police did not release the name of either student. The shooting took place in a hallway in Prescott High School, Beavers said, though both students are in junior high. The high school and junior high school share a campus, and some junior high students take classes at the high school, Beavers said.

Cynthia Webb, whose sons are classmates of both boys, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette she was in the high school office when the child who was shot walked in. She said she tried to calm the boy down while others tried to stop the bleeding.

“I went and followed the victim when he ran into the office and I could see the blood,” Webb said.

Authorities say they received an emergency call at about 9:15 a.m. Monday but that two school resource officers who were on campus were able to contain the situation quickly. Beavers said he arrived at the school within two minutes of the emergency call.

Authorities have said one student brought a concealed handgun onto campus and shot the other student one time in the chest, then fled. He was apprehended off campus, and no other injuries were reported. Officers later found a small caliber handgun in a bush outside the high school.

Beavers would not say where the suspect was being held, but he said minors typically are taken to a juvenile facility in Batesville, Arkansas. Nevada County prosecutor Christi McQueen said she’s waiting on the state police investigation before she makes a determination on whether to file charges, and whether the student would be charged as a juvenile or as an adult.

