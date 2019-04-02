Two more women have come forward to say they were made uncomfortable by feely encounters with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

According to accounts given to the New York Times and posted Tuesday evening, one of the women is a sexual-assault survivor and the other had to be protected by her husband.

The former woman is a 22-year-old college student named Caitlyn Caruso and the latter is a 59-year-old writer named D.J. Hill.

Ms. Caruso told the Times that Mr. Biden, the undeclared frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, put his hand on her thigh, despite her squirming back at him.

At the encounter three years ago at an event on sexual assault at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, Mr. Biden also hugged Ms. Caruso “just a little bit too long,” she said.

While Ms. Caruso said she said nothing publicly and just considered the encounter how men are, she felt, the Times wrote “particularly uncomfortable because she had just shared her own story of sexual assault and had expected Mr. Biden — an architect of the 1994 Violence Against Women Act — to understand the importance of physical boundaries.”

“It doesn’t even really cross your mind that such a person would dare perpetuate harm like that,” Ms. Caruso told the Times. “These are supposed to be people you can trust.”

According to Ms. Hill, she and her husband Robert were having their pictures taken with Mr. Biden at a 2012 fundraiser in Minneapolis.

Mr. Biden put his arm around Ms. Hill’s shoulder and then began moving it down her back making her “very uncomfortable,” she told the Times.

Mr. Hill saw her reaction and then put his arm on Mr. Biden’s shoulder and made a joke to interrupt. According to Ms. Hill, she also said nothing then and didn’t know Mr. Biden’s intent or even whether he sensed any awkwardness from the Hills.

“Only he knows his intent,” Ms. Hill said, but “if something makes you feel uncomfortable, you have to feel able to say it.”

The Times did not report any immediate reaction from Mr. Biden or a spokesman to the new accusations.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.