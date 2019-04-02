CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old child is recovering after eating a prescription opioid.
Florida Today reports that 28-year-old Jacquelyn Donnelly was arrested and charged with child neglect after the child was hospitalized Sunday.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says the child managed to find and ingest methadone in a Cape Canaveral home. Narcan was administered at the scene. Methadone is used to treat pain and heroin addiction.
Donnelly was being held on $25,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.
___
Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.