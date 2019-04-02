President Trump suggested Tuesday night that socialists in the Democratic Party are behind recent stories about former Vice President Joe Biden making women uncomfortable.

“The socialists are really taking care of him,” Mr. Trump said at a Republican congressional fundraising event in Washington. “It looks like the only non-sort of heavy socialist is being taken care of pretty well by the socialists, they got to him, our former vice president.”

It wasn’t clear whether Mr. Trump was referring to supporters of Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, or others on the far left of the party.

Mr. Trump, who has been the target of several complaints from women over the years, taunted Mr. Biden.

“Our former vice president… I was going to call him and say ‘Welcome to the world, Joe,’” the president said. “You having a good time, Joe?”

Mr. Biden has yet to formally announce that he’s running for president. Mr. Trump said he expects that he’ll be running in 2020 against someone “as far left as possible.”

