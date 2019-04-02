Edward R. Gallagher, a Navy SEAL charged with murder, was moved from the brig to a less-restrictive barracks within hours of President Trump publicly intervening over the weekend.

Mr. Gallagher’s lawyer, Phil Stackhouse, confirmed late Saturday that his client, a chief special warfare operator, was moved to the barracks at Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, in San Diego, NBC affiliate KNSD first reported.

“Chief Gallagher, his family and the team are very thankful for the President’s action directing Chief Gallagher’s release from pretrial confinement,” Mr. Stackhouse said in an email, the station reported.

A Navy spokesperson confirmed Saturday evening that Mr. Gallagher would be moved from the brig before Sunday, the report said.

Mr. Gallagher was arrested in September 2018 and charged with premeditated murder and other charges related to his deployment to Iraq in 2017, where military prosecutors allege he killed a teenage combatant and then staged a reenlistment ceremony with the corpse.

Dozens of lawmakers had petitioned the Pentagon to move Mr. Gallagher from pre-trial confinement prior to Mr. Trump taking action over the weekend.

“In honor of his past service to our Country, Navy Seal #EddieGallagher will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter early Saturday. “Process should move quickly!”

Mr. Gallagher’s trial is currently slated to start May 28.

