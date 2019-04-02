California Sen. Kamala Harris drew loud cheers in a speech at a fundraiser for one of the biggest progressive groups in Nevada as she declared the 2020 presidential election a “fight for the soul of our country.”

Making her first campaign visit to northern Nevada on Tuesday, Harris told about 100 people at the raucous Battle Born Progress gathering in Carson City that she wouldn’t allow a nuclear waste repository to be built at Yucca Mountain north of Las Vegas if she’s elected president.

She touted a teacher pay increase she described earlier in the day at an education round-table and at the Washoe County Democratic headquarters in Reno.

She also called for a universal gun background check and a ban on assault weapons, criticizing those in Washington she says paint a false choice by saying you either favor the 2nd Amendment or you want to take all our guns away.

Regarding climate change, she also said it’s time to rely on scientific facts instead of science fiction.

