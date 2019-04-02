Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says in an emergency call with Cabinet members and White House aides that the administration will treat U.S.-Mexico border issues “as if we have been hit by a Category 5 hurricane.”

That’s according to a person who was on the conference call. The person was not authorized to discuss the call publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The person says the Department of Homeland Security is standing up an emergency operations center not unlike when there is a major natural disaster.

Nielsen named longtime U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manny Padilla as a crisis coordinator who will manage efforts within the department’s different immigration agencies.

Padilla’s job will be different from the immigration or “border czar” that Trump is considering.

Officials say an influx of Central American migrants is overwhelming border facilities.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.