BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man acquitted of raping a Sacred Heart University student he met at a Bridgeport bar has sued the student and the university.

The Connecticut Post reports that Alfonso Reid says in his lawsuit that the woman and university officials made false and misleading statements about him that ruined his reputation and caused him injury.

Reid’s attorney says his client was held in jail for 10 months for a crime he didn’t commit.

The 40-year-old Reid was found not guilty in January 2018 of raping the 19-year-old student he met at the bar in March 2017. The jury said the woman’s statements were too inconsistent.

Sacred Heart in a statement said the university’s “mission and values demand that we recognize the dignity and worth of every human being.”

