COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies will face a familiar foe in Notre Dame on the game’s grandest stage.

The two teams, who have had the best rivalry in the sport over the past decade, will square off on Friday night in the Final Four.

It’s the second consecutive year that they will play in the national semifinals. The Irish won a thriller last year, topping UConn in overtime on a last-second shot by Arike Ogunbowale.

She hit a similar shot two nights later at the buzzer to help Notre Dame win its first national championship since 2001, capping off one of the greatest Final Fours in NCAA history.

Baylor is making its first appearance since 2012 when the Lady Bears finished off a 40-0 season with the national championship. They’ll face a Final Four newcomer in Oregon, led by All-American guard Sabrina Ionescu.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has agreed to a long-term contract with coach John Calipari that will allow him to finish his career with the Wildcats.

Calipari’s current deal was amended in March 2017 to run through the 2023-24 season, with a base annual salary of $8 million plus incentives. Men’s basketball spokesman Eric Lindsey confirmed Monday via text to The Associated Press that the school reached a new deal with the Hall of Fame coach but did not provide details.

The 60-year-old Calipari tweeted last month that his “plan and desire” was to retire at Kentucky. He is 305-71 in 10 seasons with Kentucky and won the 2012 NCAA championship in four Final Four appearances. The Wildcats, a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, lost the Midwest Region final 77-71 in overtime on Sunday to third-seeded Auburn to finish the season 30-7.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a former Yale basketball captain who was expelled for sexual misconduct that he denies can move forward with his lawsuit against the university.

U.S. District Judge Alfred Covello denied Yale’s motion to throw out many of Jack Montague’s claims, including that a Title IX officer improperly coerced the woman involved to cooperate with the school’s complaint that led to his February 2016 expulsion.

Montague was expelled after that woman testified before Yale’s Unified Committee on Sexual Misconduct that much of a 2014 sexual encounter with the player was not consensual. No criminal charges were ever brought.

NEW YORK (AP) - UConn’s Napheesa Collier, Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, Louisville’s Asia Durr and Mississippi State’s Teaira McCowan were named to The Associated Press women’s basketball All-American team. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament by the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week.

The second team consists of Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale, Baylor’s Kalani Brown, California’s Kristine Anigwe, Stanford’s Alanna Smith and Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton.

UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson headlines the third team. She is joined by Notre Dame teammates Jessica Shepard and Jackie Young, Baylor’s Lauren Cox and Missouri’s Sophie Cunningham.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Andujar joined the Yankees’ lengthy injured list, putting nearly half of New York’s starting lineup on the sidelines just three games into the season.

Stanton strained his left biceps fouling off a 3-1 fastball from Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy in the third inning of Sunday’s 7-5 loss, an injury that could cause the outfielder to miss much of April. Stanton will rest for 10 days and be re-evaluated.

Andujar’s injury is even more series: He sustained a small labrum tear in his right shoulder sliding headfirst into third base an inning later on a bases-loaded pickoff attempt by catcher Pedro Severino. Andujar will get treatment for two weeks before New York decides on a next step, but season-ending surgery is a possibility.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bryce Harper is ready to raise a li’l slugger in Philadelphia.

Harper announced Monday on Instagram that he and his wife, Kayla, are expecting their first child, a boy. Harper posted a photo of him and his wife holding a “Baby Harper” No. 3 jersey in front of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. He posted a second photo of a sonogram on top of a baby Phillies jacket.

Harper wrote, “Philly raised little man will be! #BabyHarper.”

The 26-year-old outfielder did not announce a due date. But the baby can almost take the wheel by the time dad’s $330-million, 13-year contract expires with the Phillies. Harper was a big hit in his debut weekend with the Phillies, hitting two mammoth home runs and leading the Phillies to a 3-0 start.

“Congratulations to @bryceharper3 and Kayla!” the Phillies tweeted.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police official has confirmed that there is an investigation into a rape allegation against NBA star Kristaps Porzingis.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that the department has an ongoing probe. He declined to give further details.

An attorney for Porzingis had acknowledged last week that a woman had accused the Dallas Mavericks forward of raping her in his Manhattan apartment last year while he was playing for the Knicks.

But the lawyer, Roland Riopelle, said the allegation was false and was part of an extortion attempt.

Riopelle said Porzingis reported the woman to the FBI in December.

The FBI declined comment Monday.

