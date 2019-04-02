NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) - A woman has admitted working with her husband to kill their adopted son and burn down their central New York home to cover it up.

Heather Franklin pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson Tuesday on the eve of her trial. She’s expected to be sentenced to at least seven years in prison in June.

A jury convicted Ernest Franklin last month. He faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in May.

They were charged in the February 2017 death of 16-year-old Jeffrey Franklin, who was deaf and had behavior issues. Prosecutors say they were inspired by the movie “Manchester by the Sea,” where a father accidentally starts a fire that kills his children.

The fire destroyed their home in Guilford, 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of Syracuse.

___

This story has been corrected to show the killing happened in February 2017, not March 2017.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.