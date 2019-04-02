Authorities say a man matching the description of the suspect in Nipsey Hussle’s shooting death has been detained.

Los Angeles sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says a man matching the description of 29-year-old Eric Holder was detained Tuesday afternoon in Bellflower, a city about 20 miles southeast of where Hussle was slain Sunday.

Nishida says Los Angeles police detectives are on their way to determine if the man in custody is Holder. Police said earlier Tuesday at a news conference that they believe Holder fatally shot Hussle over a personal dispute.

Hussle was a respected and beloved artist for a decade in hip-hop inner circles and broke out with his Grammy-nominated major label debut last year.

