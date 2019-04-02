President Trump gleefully mocked one of the Democratic Party’s biggest stars and her signature legislative proposal at a Republican fundraising dinner Tuesday night.

Mr. Trump did not name Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, but he did say he didn’t want to be too hard on her “Green New Deal” because he hoped to campaign against it.

“The Green New Deal, done by a young bartender, 29 years old,” Mr. Trump said, producing laughter from his audience at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner.

“A young bartender, wonderful young woman,” he said in a stream-of-consciousness speech.

Mr. Trump said Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has become the effective leader of the Democratic Party and has its nominal leaders and senior members cowed.

“The Green New Deal. The first time I heard it I said, ‘That’s the craziest thing.’ You have senators that are professionals that you guys know that have been there for a long time. White hair, everything perfect, and they’re standing behind her shaking. They’re petrified of her,” Mr. Trump said.

The president has frequently mocked the Green New Deal as the logical end point of the Democratic Party’s turn toward socialism in the past few years.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, brought it up Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14-page aspirational plan to the Senate floor for a vote, over her objections. Not a single Senate Democrat voted for it, the vast majority of the caucus voting “present” in protest.

