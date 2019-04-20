WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump on Saturday said the Russian probe should be considered dead and buried, venting his frustration with lingering questions about his behavior as he headed into the second full day of his Easter jaunt in Florida.

“The Russia Hoax is dead!” Mr. Trump tweeted before departing his Mar-a-Lago estate for his golf course across town.

House Democrats don’t see it that way. They issued a subpoena for a full, unreacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which found the president did not conspire with Russia to subvert the 2016 election, though repeatedly tried to shape the probe with threats to fire investigators or sway witnesses.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, said the House should begin impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump, citing what she called “repeated efforts” to obstruct the probe.

Mr. Trump, who also tweeted about the robust economy Saturday, wants to move on, citing the part of the Mueller report that found no criminal conspiracy between his campaign and Russia.

Mr. Mueller left decisions on obstruction of justice to Attorney General William P. Barr, who said there wasn’t enough evidence of a corrupt motive to hide illegal Russian activities to make an obstruction case.

“The end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history is No Collusion with Russia (and No Obstruction). Pretty Amazing!” Mr. Trump wrote.

