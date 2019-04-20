SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are investigating an explosion Friday evening that injured four firefighters at an Arizona Public Service Co. facility in a Phoenix suburb.
Surprise Police Department Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said authorities responded to a report of smoke at the McMicken Energy Storage facility and called for more resources after realizing hazardous materials may have been involved.
Klarkowski said the four Peoria-Fire Medical firefighters were taken to a hospital and do not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
Four Surprise Fire-Medical Department firefighters were evaluated after the explosion.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.