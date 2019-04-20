NBA

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has rescinded technical fouls called on Golden State’s Kevin Durant and JaMychal Green of the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The players were called for double technicals early in the third quarter Thursday night at Staples Center as they jawed at each other. The Warriors won 132-105 and lead the series 2-1.

Both players protested the call, and the league rescinded it Friday.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers are listing Joel Embiid as doubtful for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid has been bothered by a sore left knee, but was able to play in the first two games of the series. He warmed up before Game 3 on Thursday night before it was decided that he couldn’t play.

Embiid worked out Friday at the 76ers’ practice in New York but coach Brett Brown said he didn’t know and didn’t have a gut feeling about whether his All-Star center would be able to go Saturday afternoon.

BASEBALL

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mets ace Jacob deGrom is returning to New York for an MRI on his right elbow after shaky outings in his last two starts.

Manager Mickey Callaway said the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner has been scratched from his start Saturday at St. Louis. Callaway said deGrom’s elbow was “barking” on Friday, a day after playing catch during Thursday’s off day.

DeGrom is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in four starts this season. He dominated with 13 scoreless innings in his first two outings, but lost his last two starts while allowing a total of nine runs on 13 hits and five walks in nine innings.

The 30-year-old deGrom won the Cy Young last season with a 1.70 ERA in 32 starts. He signed a $137.5 million, five-year contract in March, right before opening day.

NEW YORK (AP) - Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller has been suspended for five games by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw a pitch that hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox this week.

Anderson was suspended one game for his actions after benches cleared, and Chicago manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game for aggressive actions. All three were fined Friday by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre.

Renteria was to serve his suspension during Friday night’s game at Detroit. Keller and Anderson may appeal their discipline.

HOCKEY

DETROIT (AP) - The Captain is coming home.

Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman was named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, returning to the franchise where he was part of three Stanley Cup championship teams and a beloved captain for a league-record 20 seasons.

For the Red Wings, who moved Ken Holland to senior vice president after more than two decades as GM, the return of their fierce, longtime leader whose No. 19 hangs in the rafters alongside those of Gordie Howe and other greats is a welcome sign of hope.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Flyers are covering a statue of singer Kate Smith outside their arena, following the New York Yankees in cutting ties and looking into allegations of racism against the 1930s star with a popular recording of “God Bless America.”

Flyers officials said Friday they also plan to remove Smith’s “God Bless America” recording from their library. They say several other songs performed by Smith “contain offensive lyrics that do not reflect our values as an organization.”

WNBA

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer that was discovered after a recent emergency appendectomy.

Hughes said in a video released by the team Friday that a treatment plan is still being finalized by doctors at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle but that he is expected to undergo surgery before the new season begins in late May.

Neither Hughes nor the team specified the type cancer.

“Our thoughts and support are with Dan, Mary and their family,” Storm CEO and general manager Alisha Valavanis said. “Dan’s health is a top priority and the Storm will stand beside him on this journey. The coaching staff is in place and will support should any time be missed for recovery.”

The 64-year-old led Seattle to the WNBA title last season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Mike Anderson is getting another chance at St. John’s.

Anderson was hired as Red Storm coach on Friday after he was fired by Arkansas last month. He also had head coaching stints at Missouri and UAB before leading the Razorbacks to five postseason appearances and a 169-102 record in eight seasons.

The 59-year-old Anderson takes over for former St. John’s star Chris Mullin, who resigned on April 10, citing a “recent personal loss.” His older brother, Roddy, died last month at 58 after battling cancer for years.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Guard Ethan Anderson has signed to play for Southern California, joining the Trojans’ previously announced recruiting class.

Anderson averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists as a senior at Fairfax High in Los Angeles. The 6-foot, 210-pounder was named LA city section player of the year while leading his school to a 27-2 record and the open division championship.

Coach Andy Enfield announced the signing Friday.

Anderson joins forwards Isaiah Mobley, Onyeka Okongwu and Max Agbonkpolo and guard Kyle Sturdivant, as well as Drake London, a football signee, as part of USC’s incoming class.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Robin Harmony has left Lamar to become the women’s basketball coach at College of Charleston.

The school announced the move Friday.

Harmony went 115-66 in six seasons at Lamar, including an 83-25 mark against Southland Conference competition.

Harmony won three Southland Conference regular-season championships, including the past two seasons. She helped the program to three WNIT appearances during her time.

NEW YORK (AP) - Megan Gustafson of Iowa has won the Honda Sports Award as the top woman in college basketball.

Gustafson led Division I women’s basketball with an average of 28 points this season. She owns Iowa records for most career points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).

The 6-foot-3 center from Port Wing, Wisconsin, had 33 double-doubles in her senior season, tying an NCAA record. She led the Hawkeyes to the school’s first Elite Eight in 26 years and earned AP Player of the Year honors.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) - Brazilian tennis player Joao Souza has been provisionally suspended again amid a corruption investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

Souza had already been provisionally suspended on March 29 but was reinstated on April 8 following a successful appeal.

The TIU says that the provisional suspension has been put back in place “following consideration of additional evidence submitted by the TIU,” adding that no more appeals will be accepted.

No further details were given for the reason of the suspension.

NCAA

A proposal to require a graduate transfer to count against a team’s scholarship total for two years in football and basketball has been rejected by the NCAA.

The Division I Council on Friday voted down a proposal that could have tapped the brakes on the de facto free agency created by a rule originally intended to give athletes more freedom to pursue graduate degrees.

NCAA rules require football and basketball players to sit out a season after transferring, but those who complete a degree are permitted to transfer and play immediately. The proposed change would have locked schools into a two-year scholarship commitment regardless of how much eligibility a grad transfer had remaining.

An exception would have been made if the athlete completed degree requirements before the second season.

HORSE RACING

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - A jockey has been suspended 60 days for misusing his whip - not on a horse - but on another rider in a race at an Arkansas track.

A stewards’ ruling posted Thursday on the Association of Racing Commissioners International website alleges that David Cohen “deliberately” whipped fellow jockey Edgar Morales several times during the eighth race at Oaklawn Park on April 6.

Cohen and his horse Bolita Boyz were forced wide into the stretch by Morales and No Funny Biz. The two raced side-by-side through the stretch, with Cohen whipping his mount left-handed and apparently also striking Morales.

Neither horse won the race.

LAW

NEW YORK (AP) - Arizona coach Sean Miller and LSU coach Will Wade will not be required to testify in next week’s federal basketball corruption trial.

U.S. District Court judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Friday that Miller and Wade were not relevant to the bribery trial that starts Monday.

The two coaches had been subpoenaed in the trial of aspiring agent Christian Dawkins and former amateur coach Merl Code.

The men face bribery and other charges after being accused of funneling money from Adidas to the families of prominent recruits to get them to attended colleges sponsored by the athletic company.

