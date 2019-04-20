John Singleton is recovering from a recent stroke, relatives of the “Boyz n the Hood” director confirmed Saturday.

“On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital,” they said in a statement.

“John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues,” the statement said.

Mr. Singleton’s hospitalization was first reported Friday on the blog maintained by television personality B. Scott and subsequently corroborated by several entertainment sites prior to his family’s statement.

TMZ reported that a family member said that Mr. Singleton, 51, had suffered a “mild” stroke possibly triggered by a recent flight from Costa Rica. Variety added that he had recently checked himself into the hospital earlier in the week after experiencing leg pain.

Celebrities responded on social media by posting messages of support for the two-time Oscar nominee.

“Pray 4 my brother,” rapper Snoop Dogg said on Instagram.

“Pull thru brother!” actor Omar Epps said on Twitter. “The world needs your voice and vision. “

Mr. Singleton’s directorial debut, “Boyz n the Hood” earned him nominations in the category of Best Director and Best Original Screenplay during next the 64th annual Academy Awards in 1992. He has directed major motion pictures in the decades since including 1993’s “Poetic Justice” and 2000’s “Shaft” remake, as well as the “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” television series aired in 2016 and and episodes of “Empire” and “Snowfall,” among others.

