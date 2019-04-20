Robert de Niro furthered the actor’s feud with President Trump by labeling him a “total loser,” “dumbbell” and “wannabe gangster” in an interview Friday evening.

Appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on CBS, Mr. De Niro repeatedly took swipes at the president while discussing his reoccurring role depicting special counsel Robert Mueller on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

“It’s a civic duty. It’s my obligation, my civic obligation to play Mueller,” said Mr. De Niro.

“I am hoping that it goes further. I don’t know would will happen,” Mr. De Niro continued. “I don’t know if this is actually possible in reality, where I can handcuff him and take him away in an orange jumpsuit.”

Mr. De Niro, 75, discussed his portrayal of Mr. Mueller on the heels of the special counsel’s office releasing a 488-page report this week summarizing the government’s nearly two-year-old investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and related matters.

In addition to repeatedly depicting Mr. Mueller on “SNL” since late 2018, Mr. De Niro has lambasted Mr. Trump since prior to his election, making him on one of the president’s harshest critics in Hollywood.

“Give him a chance,” Mr. Colbert said during the interview. “Why won’t you give him a chance, Robert de Niro?”

“That’s what I said right after he was elected. Give him a chance, I give everybody the benefit of the doubt,” Mr. De Niro replied. “This guy has proven himself to be a total loser.”

Mr. De Niro continued his criticisms later in the segment when Mr. Colbert asked the actor why “gangster” films appeal to movie audiences.

“People like the outlaw-type thing, except we have a wannabe gangster in the White House now,” said Mr. De Niro.

“He’s a dumbbell,” Mr. De Niro continued. “Even gangsters have morals and they have ethics. They have a code and you know when you give somebody your word it’s your word because it’s all you have is your word. Especially in that world. This guy, he doesn’t even know what that means.”

Mr. Trump did not immediately comment publicly on the actor’s remarks. He responded on Twitter in 2018 to Mr. De Niro’s earlier criticisms by calling him “very Low IQ individual”

Thirty-four individuals and three companies were charged with crimes as a result of Mr. Mueller’s probe, including several Russian nationals and members of Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Mr. Trump has reacted to the probe’s conclusion by claiming “total exoneration.” Mr. Mueller wrote otherwise, stating that while the report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

