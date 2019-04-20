TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - Southeastern Nebraska officials say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in a fire at Tecumseh Poultry earlier this month.
The State Fire Marshal’s office says in a news release late Friday that it and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the cause of the April 5 fire, leading to the arrest of 52-year-old Kimberly Bohling, of Tecumseh. She faces charges of second-degree arson, criminal mischief and burglary.
Officials say the fire remains under investigation.
