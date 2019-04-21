By - Associated Press - Sunday, April 21, 2019

WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island say a 60-year-old pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Sunrise Highway in Wantagh.

Nassau County police say Holario Perez, of Bellmore, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It happened just before midnight Saturday.

The 22-year-old driver remained at the scene. Police are still investigating.

