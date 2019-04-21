WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) - Police on Long Island say a 60-year-old pedestrian has been struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Sunrise Highway in Wantagh.
Nassau County police say Holario Perez, of Bellmore, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. It happened just before midnight Saturday.
The 22-year-old driver remained at the scene. Police are still investigating.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.