Sunday, April 21, 2019

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say an inmate who walked away from a work release center has been recaptured.

WALA-TV reports that 28-year-old Joel Spears was captured Sunday.

He had escaped Friday night from the Childersburg Work Release Center in Talladega County. WALA reports that Spears had been serving a 15-year sentence for an escape charge.

