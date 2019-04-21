NEW YORK (AP) - Police say an MTA conductor has been stabbed during a dispute with another man at a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened Sunday morning at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse train station. The conductor was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive.
A suspect has been arrested on assault and weapons possession charges. He was taken to a hospital where he is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.