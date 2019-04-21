By - Associated Press - Sunday, April 21, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man is dead after a police-involved shooting in North Carolina’s capital city.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a shopping center on North Rogers Lane in east Raleigh.

Police say a male suspect is dead but have not released any other details, including what led to the shooting.

