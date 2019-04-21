WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police are investigating the stabbing death of a man.
Police say officers were called to a home in southeast Wichita early Sunday.
KAKE-TV reports officers found a man in his 40s with several stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was immediately released.
