AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) - Police in Minnesota are investigating who fired at least a dozen shots into a crowded garage where a family was playing dominoes and having a barbecue in Austin.
Austin police say a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman suffered injuries on their legs, but their relatives say they are recovering. The Post-Bulletin reports that no one else was injured.
Police say about a half dozen people were in or near the garage when the shootings happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday. Police say children were also nearby in a side yard.
Austin Police Chief David McKichan says there’s no danger to the public and that generally “these events aren’t random” but investigators are still searching for a motive.
