A Denver man was identified Monday as the first American killed in a series of coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Dieter Kowalski, who was traveling to the country on a work trip, was killed hours after he checked into the Cinnamon Grand Colombo when suicide bombers targeted it in the terror attack.

“It is with great sadness and deep regret that as Dieter’s brother that I confirm that Dieter was among the victim’s that passed away in Sri Lanka as we know that Dieter saw his friends as family, we would like to share our grief over this tragic incident. We have all lost a brother today… RIP Dieter,” Mr. Kowalsk’s brother Derrick wrote on Facebook.

Dieter Kowalski originally posted about his trip on Facebook Friday, writing: “And the fun begins. Love these work trips. 24 hours of flying. See you soon Sri Lanka!”

Sri Lanka experienced nine bombings of churches, luxury hotels and other areas on Easter Sunday, leading to 290 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “several U.S. citizens” were among the victims.

