Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed former White House counsel Don McGahn on Monday, requiring he appear in front of Congress by the end of next month.

The committee is giving Mr. McGahn until May 7 to deliver documents of communications regarding Michael Flynn, James Comey, Jeff Sessions and any discussions of firings or resignations of key officials, including special counsel Robert Mueller.

His testimony is set for May 21.

Mr. McGahn became a focal point after the Mueller report revealed he threatened to quit his post once President Trump ordered him to fire Mr. Mueller, which he refused to do.

Democrats see his testimony as vital to their own investigations of whether the president crossed a line in attempts to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation.

“Mr. McGahn is a critical witness to many of the alleged instances of obstruction of justice and other misconduct described in the Mueller report,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. “His testimony will help shed further light off the president’s attacks on the rule of law and attempts to cover up those actions by lying to the American people and requesting others do the same.”

The 448-page special counsel report did not find evidence of collusion, but Mr. Mueller did not draw a conclusion on 10 potential areas of obstruction of justice, partly to protect Congress’ ability to impeach Mr. Trump if they chose to do so.

Mr. Nadler said Sunday that he wanted to speak to the former White House lawyer.

“We have to hear from Mueller. We have to hear from other people, like Don McGahn, whom we’re going to call,” the New York Democrat said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We have to get the entire report, including the redacted material, so we can evaluate it, and so the American people can know what was going on.”

