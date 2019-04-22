Chelsea Manning must remain in jail for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks‘ founder Julian Assange, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

In a brief, two-page order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit said it found no fault with a federal judge’s decision last month to hold Manning in contempt, sending her to an Alexandria, Virginia, jail.

Manning refused to answer questions in the ongoing probe of Mr. Assange and WikiLeaks.

“Upon consideration of the memorandum briefs filed on appeal and the record of proceedings in the district court, the court finds no error in the district court’s rulings and affirms its finding of civil contempt. The court also denies the appellant’s motion for release on bail,” the appeals court said.

Manning will remain incarcerated until she agrees to answer questions in the WikiLeaks investigation.

A former Army intelligence analyst, Manning admitted that she leaked hundreds of thousands of classified documents to Mr. Assange in 2010. She served seven years in prison before her sentence was commuted by President Obama.

The order comes shortly after London authorities arrested Mr. Assange at the request of U.S. officials. The U.S. Department of Justice alleged in recently unsealed court documents that Mr. Assange sought Manning’s help to crack a password to a Defense Department network that contained classified information.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.