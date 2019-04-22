STANAFORD, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities and court documents say a West Virginia man has been charged with killing his mother and severely injuring his stepfather.

News outlets report the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Rodney Scott Bailey is charged with murder and malicious wounding in Sunday’s attack. The agency said in a statement that deputies responded to a domestic violence call and found Bailey hitting a female outside a home. Deputies arrested him, and then found a man in the home with severe injuries.

WVNS-TV reports court documents identified the woman as Bailey’s mother and the man as Bailey’s stepfather. Authorities say Betsy Ann Ardridge later died and Gary Kent Aldridge is in critical condition.

Bailey is being held at Southern Regional Jail. Online jail records don’t say whether he has an attorney.

