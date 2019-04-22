NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty state prison corrections officer shot and wounded a suspect during an attempted robbery in Newark.

The shooting occurred Sunday.

The suspect is hospitalized. Authorities say the guard, who works at Northern State Prison, was not injured.

Their names and details about what happened have not been released.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office is investigating.

