PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say three shootings in different parts of Philadelphia killed one person and wounded seven others on Easter Sunday.

Police say officers in north Philadelphia found a 37-year-old man lying on the street next to a car with a gunshot wound to the chest Sunday night. He died just after midnight at a hospital. A 27-year-old man found in the car was critically wounded.

Police say someone firing from a car Sunday night wounded four people outside a south Philadelphia takeout restaurant, hitting a 36-year-old woman in the elbow, a 16-year-old girl in the legs. A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old female were also injured during the shooting.

In west Philadelphia Sunday afternoon, a 23-year-old and a 22-year-old were listed in stable condition after gunfire.

No arrests have been reported in any of the cases.

