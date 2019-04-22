The Supreme Court agreed Monday to decide if federal employment discrimination laws protect LGBTQ employees, granting review in a series of cases that test the limit of what qualifies as “sex”-based discrimination.

The justices will determine if Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects against discrimination based on “sex,” includes discrimination against homosexual and transgender employees.

One of the legal challenges comes to the high court from a New York-based skydiving company after the lower court sided with a former employee, Donald Zarda, who said he was fired because of his sexual orientation.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Altitude Express violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, determining that “sex” as written in the statute encompasses sexual orientation.

The company, though, contends “sex” pertains to gender discrimination and argues if Congress wishes to protect LGBTQ employees, then it can do so through the legislative process.

The case arose after Mr. Zarda disclosed to a patron he was homosexual and had an ex-husband. His employer, though, said the patron complained Mr. Zarda touched her inappropriately and had “a history of similar complaints of inappropriate behavior.”

The justices agreed to hear the case without comment Monday. At least four justices have to agree to grant review.

The high court also agreed to consider another case addressing the termination of a transgender employee, Aimee Stephens.

The appeal was brought by R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, which has a sex-specific dress code requiring male employees to wear suits.

After Ms. Stephens notified her boss she would be transitioning from male to female, the funeral home discharged her citing the sex-specific dress code and the owner’s Christian faith.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Ms. Stephens, ruling Title VII includes protection for transgender individuals, interpreting “sex” to include “gender identity.” The funeral home’s appeal was granted review without comment.

Under the Obama administration, sex discrimination claims encompassed LGBT protections. However, the Trump administration has argued Title VII doesn’t apply to homosexual or transgender employees, The Associated Press reported.

The cases will be heard during the court’s next term, with decisions likely issued in June of 2020.

