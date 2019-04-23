NEW YORK — A New York prosecutor says fake German heiress Anna Sorokin told “lie after lie” in an elaborate scheme to defraud banks, hotels and friends.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw told a Manhattan jury in her closing argument that the evidence against Sorokin is “overwhelming.”

She said Sorokin squandered tens of thousands on a lavish lifestyle she couldn’t afford.

She showed jurors a series of forged financial records and identities that she said highlight Sorokin’s criminal intent.

Sorokin declined to testify during the more than three week grand larceny and theft of services trial.

She’s accused of passing herself off as an heiress with a 60 million euro fortune overseas.

Her attorney Todd Spodek says she intended to pay the money back.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.