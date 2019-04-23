Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers:

The Oklahoman. April 21, 2019.

- Potential help for Oklahoma nursing homes

Just as the number of older Oklahomans continues to rise with the aging of baby boomers, the number of licensed nursing homes in the state continues to drop. Something must give. Eldercare advocates hope the state will be more giving in its long-term care reimbursing rates.

A significant rate boost has widespread support in the Legislature. Bills to increase the rate (while also demanding better care) had no opposition. However, the plan is only a concept unless it’s fully funded.

The need is obvious. A national report in 2017 ranked Oklahoma 44th in the country for long-term care services and support systems for older adults. A more recent report puts Oklahoma at No. 48 in “quality measures” among nursing home residents.

Proposed is a funding boost to make reimbursement rates match the actual cost of care. This would require an increase of $23 per patient, per day - or less than $2 an hour. Two-thirds of Oklahoma nursing home residents have their way paid by Medicaid, a joint federal-state program. The more the state pays, the more Uncle Sam kicks in.

The rub is that the state must be willing to pay more and keep paying more. Lawmakers support the increase but funding is still uncertain. Needed is an increase of at least $9 million per year.

In a guest column in The Oklahoman last month, Nico Gomez, the head of a nursing home advocacy group, wrote that greater demand for elder care services “is on a collision course” due to “inadequate, unstable funding.” This is the umpteenth verse of an old song. Year after year, we have noted the substandard rate of nursing home reimbursement.

Yet a breath of fresh air has arrived with spring showers this year. A coalition of providers and advocates sees a way forward with increased funding but also a higher standard of care mandated by the state. Known as the Nursing Home Quality Assurance Initiative, legislation has advanced to close the gap between reimbursement rates and the actual cost of care.

In exchange, providers must increase staffing, provide additional training and show that they’ve improved the quality of care. This is an exciting concept - more money but also better quality.

Oklahoma needs to stop being among the worst states for reimbursing long-term care providers. In the past 20 years, the state has lost more than one-fourth of its nursing homes. The decline isn’t entirely due to poor funding. Population shifts and poor management are also to blame.

Nevertheless, no business can survive for long if it takes in less than it pays out. It’s time for Oklahoma to pay out more to the providers.

___

The Norman Transcript. April 21, 2019.

- The evolution of 2nd Friday Art Walk

April’s 2nd Friday Art Walk was different for a number of reasons - it featured the ribbon cutting for the first new building downtown in decades and Normanites showed up eager to put the recent cold, rainy weekends behind them. The biggest change, of course, was the fact that Main Street was closed to vehicles between Webster and Porter.

It’s a change that some individuals have been calling for; in fact, some believe Main Street downtown should permanently be a no-go zone for vehicles. We’re not ready to endorse that idea, especially with the additional traffic expected to head downtown with the eventual two-way Gray Street and James Garner Avenue extension.

Even shutting down Main Street for an evening can be controversial, but we think it should be a permanent change, particularly during the summer months. Closing Main Street creates the potential for 2nd Friday Art Walk to expand into an even more robust street festival, one with a variety of kid-friendly attractions and outdoor live music. With new establishments like The Meating Place and BIG Brew Co. coming downtown, a future tenant on the first floor of Gabriel Bird’s new building and exterior work being done on downtown buildings, downtown is thriving, and 2nd Friday Art Walk will continue to be a big part of that.

Street closures can be rough on merchants, but partnering with 2nd Friday Art Walk to bring the increased foot traffic into downtown businesses could more than offset any lost business from car traffic.

Shutting down Main Street is the next logical step for the art walk and, if handled correctly, will benefit everyone involved.

___

Tulsa World. April 22, 2019.

- The Oklahoma Legislature is close to fixing a broken system of fines, fees and probation for criminal defendants

A bill to bring rational reforms to fines, fees and probationary sentences for Oklahoma criminal defendants is close to final legislative consideration.

Current law is filling the state’s jails and prisons with people who should be working to support their families. We can fix this.

A working group of Tulsans, convened by Tulsa businessman Burt Holmes, brought attention to the problem this year, and Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow, responded with House Bill 2218.

The legislation would give judges and prosecutors more discretion in dealing with people who can’t pay fines and fees. It allows defendants to ask for a payment plan that would allow them to support themselves and their families financially.

It also pushes judges to send nonpaying convicts to jail on weekends and other times that would not interfere with work schedules.

One of our favorite provisions tells judges to credit inmates with fine payments equal to the minimum wage for time spent in college, career tech or workforce training programs.

The bill is good, but more is needed. Former Tulsa County Presiding District Judge William Kellough, part of the working group, has pushed for greater transparency about fees and fines for people pleading guilty to crimes. He’s right. Too often, defendants accept plea deals because they are desperate to get out of jail, but they end up with unpayable fines and fees that inevitably land them back behind bars.

We agree with Kellough that defendants should be told in court what they’re up against. Let the buyer beware is the old maxim, but if the buyer isn’t told what he’s bargained for, the deal just isn’t fair.

HB 2218 has passed the state House and two Senate committees with little opposition. It appears to be headed to a joint committee for further refining. Its ideas may re-emerge in a different bill, as sometimes happens in the legislative process.

The state is close to achieving an important smart-on-crime reform. We urge the Legislature to finish the deal in the name of justice and good sense.

