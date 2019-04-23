SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jim Dunbar, a pioneer in San Francisco’s newstalk radio who survived an on-air shooting attack, has died at 89.

His daughter, Brooke Dunbar, tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Dunbar died Monday at his home.

Dunbar spent 37 years at KGO-AM, where he had a morning newstalk show. He was credited with helping the station go from last to first place for a quarter-century. Dunbar retired in 2000.

Dunbar was so well-known that a man claiming to be the Zodiac killer once called his show more than 50 times in two hours.

Dunbar also survived a 1973 shooting. A gunman fired at him but the studio’s bulletproof glass saved Dunbar, who stayed on the air to describe the attack. Another KGO employee was killed before the gunman shot himself.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.