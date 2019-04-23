Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan scolded President Trump Tuesday, saying special counsel Robert Mueller’s report “certainly did not completely exonerate the president as he said.”

“There was some very disturbing stuff found in the report and just because aides did not follow his orders. That’s the only reason we don’t have obstruction of justice,” the Republican governor said during a speech in New Hampshire. He won his reelection in Maryland in 2018.

Mr. Hogan, who has been publicly mulling a Republican challenge against Mr. Trump, said Democrats should not push impeachment, but he added the Mueller report should not be covered up, either.

“I don’t think they should begin impeachment proceedings; I don’t think it would be productive, I think most people in America are sick and tired of this whole two-year investigation, I don’t think there should be Democratic overreach. I also don’t think there should be a cover-up from the administration, I don’t think we should be whitewashing the thing,” he said.

Mr. Hogan, who called out Republicans for insisting “100% loyalty to the dear leader,” said he was giving a presidential run a consideration, citing “very strong concerns for the future of my party and the future of the country.”

“People have asked me to give this serious consideration, and I think I owe it to those people to do just that, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m listening, coming to New Hampshire, and listening to people is a part of that process,” he said.

Mr. Hogan will reportedly be visiting 16 states in the next few months.

