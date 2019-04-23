COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A man has been given 50 years in prison for beating to death the 16-month-old daughter of his girlfriend in western Iowa.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that Javon Jennings was sentenced Monday. A jury found him guilty Feb. 15 of manslaughter and child endangerment in the death last April of Jazlynn Harshbarger.

An autopsy showed the toddler had suffered numerous injuries and died of blunt force trauma. Prosecutors say Jennings was supposed to be baby-sitting the girl in Council Bluffs.

Jennings repeated earlier statements that he didn’t kill Jazlynn. His attorney says Jennings will continue appealing the verdict and sentence.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.