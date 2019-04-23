House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to meet with President Donald Trump after Congress returns from Easter recess to discuss a bipartisan approach on infrastructure, even as members of her own party are clamoring to start impeachment proceedings against him.

“We’ll be meeting with the president next week when we come back to talk about what the prospect is for the size in terms of resources and scope of what that might be,” Mrs. Pelosi said at the Time 100 Summit on Tuesday.

Infrastructure has long been a singular area where both parties have said they would like to strike a bipartisan deal — though they’ve struggled with coming up with ways to pay for the new spending.

Mr. Trump warned earlier this year that Democrats could choose legislative cooperation or investigations, but couldn’t do both.

The voices calling for more probing after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report last week, and growing sentiment in favor of impeachment, suggest Democratic leaders will have a hard time avoiding the investigations.

Democrats convened via conference call yesterday evening to discuss the report and where they stand as a party on impeachment.

Mrs. Pelosi, for her part, has attempted to tamp down on talk of impeachment the past few days, as she did just a month ago, and downplayed the schism in her caucus.

“There are many ways to hold the president of the United States accountable,” the California Democrat said Tuesday. “What matters is the truth. The investigations that our committees will conduct will takes us down a fact-finding path and everybody should welcome that.”

