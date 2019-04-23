Los Angeles is so eager to honor former President Barack Obama that he will now have two roadways named for him.

TV station KABC reported Tuesday night that a 3.5-mile stretch of Rodeo Road will be renamed Obama Boulevard on May 4, and the city plans a free festival to celebrate starting at 5 p.m. at the corner of the renamed street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Last year, KABC reported, the President Barack H. Obama Highway was christened, becoming the name of the easternmost segment of State Route 134, one of the city’s iconic freeways. That renaming was a move by the state of California.

Mr. Obama attended Occidental College in Los Angeles for two years upon graduating high school.

