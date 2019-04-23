ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Northern California say the parents of two boys found inside cages bolted to a bedroom wall have been arrested for child endangerment.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said Tuesday deputies arrested 25-year-old Ramon Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Williams on Friday after deputies found the boys in the cages.

Dowdy says deputies went to the home in Tulelake to execute a search warrant for illegal firearms when they found the boys under 2-year-old inside two cribs that were stacked on top of each other and attached to the wall.

He says deputies also found three guns, ammunition and evidence of a butane honey oil lab.

The boys were turned over to social services and Zendejas and Williams were arrested on illegal firearms possession and child endangerment charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.