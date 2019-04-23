LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Las Vegas police department says a retired detective from the same force has been arrested in a fatal shooting.
Police didn’t immediately release the retired detective’s name but said she retired two years and is accused of fatally shooting her former son-in-law Monday at a home where he had visited his child.
Police say the woman’s daughter was in a bedroom with the child after the visit and that the daughter called 911 after hearing shots.
Lt. Ray Spencer says it’s unclear if there was a physical confrontation before the shooting and he declined to discuss the circumstances that led to the arrest.
