Roger Stone, indicted former Trump campaign adviser, claimed Tuesday to be divinely chosen “to expose certain epic truths at trial.”

In a social media post soliciting donations for his defense fund, Mr. Stone described a recent epiphany involving his pending federal court case.

“Just a few days ago, it was as though a light went on,” Mr. Stone said on Instagram. “I realized that we are His instruments on this earth and when we are willing He calls upon us to help Him accomplish certain things. I realized He has a purpose for me in my current challenge.

“I know that God is using me to expose certain epic truths at trial and I know that as I walk each day in His Light and listen to the guidance of that still small voice within, the whisper of God, I will be victorious in His name,” he said. “My strength, my confidence comes from Him. I have stepped from the darkness into the Light and I will prevail. The course of history is about to be changed through His guidance. I now know exactly what I must do.”

Mr. Stone, 66, was criminally indicted in January as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election and is charged with seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and perjury. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and his trial is currently scheduled to begin Nov. 5 in D.C.

A gag order issued against Mr. Stone in February prohibits him from speaking publicly about the investigation or its participants, including on Instagram.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. declined to comment on the case and referred to the government’s previous filings.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr. Stone, a longtime Republican strategist, misled members of Congress investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election by lying about conversations he had during the race about the WikiLeaks website and its handling of stolen Democratic Party data.

“I think I’m being persecuted for political reasons,” Mr. Stone previously told The Washington Times.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.