PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) - A shooting suspect who exchanged gunfire with four police detectives as they tried to arrest him last year is now headed to state prison.

Isaiah Peralta received a 21-year sentence Monday.

The 22-year-old Perth Amboy man had pleaded guilty last October to attempted murder and aggravated assault charges stemming from the February 2018 shooting.

Middlesex County prosecutors say authorities used surveillance footage to identify Peralta as the man who fired his gun on a Perth Amboy street. Several hours later, they say Peralta shot at the four Perth Amboy detectives as they got out of their car to arrest him.

The officers returned fire, but no one was wounded in the shooting. Peralta was then arrested at the scene.

