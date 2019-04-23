The Treasury Department on Tuesday missed a 5 p.m. deadline from House Democrats to turn over years of tax returns from President Trump and some of Mr. Trump’s associated entities, escalating a standoff that could ultimately spill into the federal courts.

The department can’t act until it can be sure it’s not running afoul of the law, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a letter to House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, who made the request earlier this month.

Mr. Mnuchin said he expects the department will provide a final decision to Mr. Neal’s committee by May 6 after consultation with the Justice Department.

“The resolution of this issue could set a precedent that will reverberate for years to come… regardless of which party is in power,” Mr. Mnuchin said in the letter.

He cast doubt on Mr. Neal’s justification for trying to prod the release of the returns, saying the Massachusetts Democrat’s original April 3 request “is the culmination of a long-running, well-documented effort to expose the President’s tax returns for the sake of exposure.”

In a short statement, Mr. Neal acknowledged the missed deadline and said he planned to consult with counsel about next steps.

He had given the IRS an April 10 deadline to comply when he made his original request, but Treasury blew through that deadline as well, with Mr. Mnuchin saying the department wanted to consult with Justice on how to proceed.

Mr. Neal has said he wants the information to examine the IRS practice of auditing presidential tax returns, though other Democrats have suggested there could be financially or politically damaging information in them.

He has cited an obscure law that says the treasury secretary “shall furnish” private taxpayer information to the chairmen of Congress’s tax-writing committees if they make such a request.

The move from Treasury wasn’t exactly a surprise, but it does set in motion the next steps in the battle, which could result in a subpoena.

Dating back to the 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump has broken with decades of precedent by declining to release any of his returns, citing an ongoing audit. He said earlier this month he wouldn’t release the returns while he’s under audit.

“As I understand it, the president is pretty clear. Once he’s out of audit, he’ll think about doing it, but he is not inclined to do so at this time,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said earlier Tuesday on Fox News. “He’s the president, and no one cares about ridiculous charges about tax returns and all types of other things Democrats are doubling down on today.”

Liberal advocacy groups said Tuesday that Mr. Neal now has no choice but to subpoena the records in order to get the IRS to comply.

“If this stonewalling continues, House Democrats should look into holding Secretary Mnuchin in contempt of Congress,” said a joint statement from the groups Stand Up America and Tax March.

The back-and-forth marks just one of a number of battles being waged between Mr. Trump and the new Democratic majority in the House.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings said on Tuesday that the administration directed Carl Kline, a former White House security official, to defy a subpoena and refuse to testify about the security clearance process at the White House.

And on Monday, lawyers for Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization sued Mr. Cummings in federal court to try to block a separate congressional subpoena that seeks financial documents from Mazars USA, a longtime accounting firm for the president’s namesake company.

Mr. Neal had sent a request earlier this month to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig for six years of Mr. Trump’s tax returns, along with returns for some of his associated entities, like a revocable trust in his name.

But Mr. Mnuchin had said in an April 10 letter that the department would not be able to make the deadline, saying his department was consulting with the Justice Department to make sure the response is “fully consistent with the law and the Constitution.”

Mr. Mnuchin also said then that the request raises “serious issues” concerning the “constitutional scope of Congressional investigative authority, the legitimacy of the asserted legislative purposes, and the constitutional rights of American citizens.”

Mr. Neal responded in an April 13 letter to Mr. Rettig by saying that the statutory language is “unambiguous” and that it’s not the proper function of the Treasury Department to question the motives of congressional committees.

He said if the department failed to comply with the April 23 deadline he would interpret it as a “denial” of his request.

But Mr. Mnuchin said in his letter to Mr. Neal on Tuesday that the response should not be interpreted that way.

“The Committee’s request has not been denied or granted at this time,” he said. “The Department expects to take final action on the Committee’s request by May 6, after receiving the Justice Department’s legal conclusions.”

Though Mr. Neal has directed the requests to Mr. Rettig, Mr. Mnuchin said in the April 10 letter that he intends to supervise the review of the committee request. The IRS is an agency within the Treasury Department.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.