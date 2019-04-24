ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A 32-year-old Anchorage woman has pleaded guilty to killing her fiance in a 2012 arson fire.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports Gina Virgilio was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday on murder and arson charges.

The Department of Law says she instead pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the June 8, 2012, death of Michael Gonzales.

Virgilio initially told police that Gonzales had started the fire in an east Anchorage apartment.

However, she told her mother that she obtained gasoline from a gas station, poured it on and around a couch were Gonzales was sleeping, used paper to light the gas on fire and left.

Residents of 18 other apartments had to evacuate. Some were treated for smoke inhalation.

Superior Court Judge Michael Wolverton will sentence Virgilio on Oct. 4.

