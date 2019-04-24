The Trump administration announced a new 5% “retention incentive” Wednesday aimed at stopping Border Patrol agents from fleeing the ranks.

The Border Patrol has been struggling for years to keep agents on duty, and is fighting a losing battle. The agency regularly loses more agents than it’s able to hire, meaning the ranks have thinned, even though President Trump envisions adding 5,000 more agents to the force.

Over the first five months of the current fiscal year the Border Patrol lost 119 more agents than it was able to hire.

Officials said the new bonuses will go to agents willing to commit to a year-long service agreement, and will be paid out on a quarterly basis. The first checks would be cut in September.

The new policy comes at a time when the Border Patrol is being pummeled by critics, yet is being asked to do ever more — including babysitting illegal immigrants at hospital, overseeing health checks and caring for families with young children.

“We are facing a humanitarian and border security crisis on the southwest border, and those who serve on the frontline are vital to that effort,” said John P. Sanders, acting commissioner at Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security branch that oversees the Border Patrol.

CBP reached agreement on the bonuses with the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents line agents.

Brandon Judd, the NBPC’s president and an agent himself, said Congress wasn’t acting, so they worked with the administration to do what they could.

“I greatly appreciate President Trump and the administration thinking outside the box and looking at ways they can retain employees within the authority they have,” he said.

As the agreement was being announced, Mr. Trump took to Twitter to praise agents.

“Can anyone comprehend what a GREAT job Border Patrol and Law Enforcement is doing on our Southern Border,” he said. “So far this year they have APPREHENDED 418,000 plus illegal immigrants, way up from last year. Mexico is doing very little for us. DEMS IN CONGRESS MUST ACT NOW!”

The number of apprehensions is deemed to be a yardstick for the overall flow of illegal immigrants, so an increase suggests more people are getting through, too.

Unlike in previous years — when illegal immigrants were mostly from Mexico, were arrested and quickly shipped back across the border — the new flow of people is mostly children and families from Central America, who take advantage of loopholes in U.S. policy to avoid deportation.

