ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s parole board plans to hold a hearing to consider whether to grant clemency to a man facing execution for killing two women nearly 25 years ago.

Scotty Garnell Morrow is schedule to be put to death May 2. He was convicted of murder in the fatal shootings of his ex-girlfriend Barbara Ann Young and her friend Tonya Woods at Young’s Gainesville home in December 1994.

Authorities say Morrow shot the two women and another woman when they turned him away when he tried to get Young to take him back. The third woman survived.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a closed-door clemency hearing for the 52-year-old Morrow on May 1.

The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

