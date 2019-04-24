NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say they intend to file a lawsuit against a Tennessee state senator and other co-owners of a now-shuttered pain clinic company.

Court filings say Comprehensive Pain Specialists defrauded the government of millions of dollars by submitting claims for unnecessary procedures and falsifying documents. The company once operated in 12 states and had been based in Tennessee.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger granted federal and state prosecutors’ notices of intention to intervene in whistleblower complaints against the company. They have 90 days to file their own complaints.

U.S. attorneys also notified the court that they are adding Tennessee Sen. Steve Dickerson, among other defendants. The Nashville Republican and anesthesiologist declined to comment on Thursday.

Accusations include that the company profited from medically unnecessary tests that were performed at its own lab.

